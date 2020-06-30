Maharashtra: Cong protests fuel price hike, demands immediate rollback

Meanwhile, Opposition leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the protest by Congress showed its “double standards”. (Representational) Meanwhile, Opposition leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the protest by Congress showed its “double standards”. (Representational)

The Congress on Monday staged protests at several locations across Maharashtra against the surge in petrol and diesel prices. The protests were part of the party’s nationwide campaign against the Narendra Modi government over rising fuel prices.

Demanding an immediate roll back of the fuel hike, state Congress president and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, who participated in the protest in Pune, termed the fuel hike “loot of public money”.

“When the country is going through a terrible crisis due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the central government should stand firm and support the poor, the middle class and the small businesses. Time is ripe to provide financial assistance to the people by implementing the ‘Nyay’ scheme, but the Modi government is looting people by increasing fuel prices daily,” Thorat said, adding that protests will continue across talukas in the state on Tuesday. The party has been demanding that petrol and diesel should also be brought under the GST regime.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the protest by Congress showed its “double standards”.

During his day-long tour to Akola and Amravati districts, Fadnavis said the state government’s decision to increase surcharge on petrol prices had the consent of Congress, which is an alliance partner in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

“In 2018, when I was heading the state government, we gave Rs 5 relief on fuel prices. The state government has the provision to extend relief to citizens,” Fadnavis said.

