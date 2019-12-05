Maharashtra: Cong MP urges CM Uddhav to ban Sanatan Sanstha

In 2015, the Maharashtra government had sent a request to the Centre to ban the Sanathan Sanstha. In 2015, the Maharashtra government had sent a request to the Centre to ban the Sanathan Sanstha.

Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Hussain Dalwai on Wednesday requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to initiate proceedings to ban right-wing outfit Sanatan Sanstha.

“Sanatan Sanstha is a terrorist organisation just like SIMI. There should be action against this organisation under the existing anti-terror laws,” Dalwai said.

“There is a lot of suspicion about Dr Jayant Athavale, who heads the Sanatan Sanstha. We believe the investigation into the murder of Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare has not been done properly. A thorough inquiry needs to be done to find the killers,” Dalwai said.

The CBI has arrested a total of eight people in the Dabholkar murder case, some of whom are members of the Sanatan Sanstha.

“Ban doesn’t serve the purpose as it can’t kill thoughts,” Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said.

The decision was, however, kept in abeyance due to legalese as the state Anti-Terrorism Squad informed both the Central and state governments that the right-wing outfit is not registered as a single entity but as separate units in every district and city.

