Maharashtra: Compensation for homes, food supplies, money to buy clothes

Uddhav Thackeray. (File) Uddhav Thackeray. (File)

CHIEF MINISTER Uddhav Thackeray announced an assistance package for families hit by Cyclone Nisarga last week.

On Wednesday, the state government made a special dispensation for the cyclone-hit, relaxing assistance norms.

The severe cyclonic storm left behind a trail of destruction in Raigad, where it made landfall in Alibag, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

Faced with the task of rebuilding these coastal districts, the government said has enhanced compensation by 1.5 to three times. As reported, houses completely destroyed by the cyclonic storm will get up to Rs 1.5 lakh to rebuild. These families will also get Rs 10,000 for buying new clothes and utensils.

Similarly, financial assistance for partially damaged homes was raised from Rs 6,000 to Rs 15,000. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced that Rs 15,000 will also be given to slum homes. While there is no provision for shops in such cases under National Disaster Relief Fund norms, the government has announced 75 per cent losses or Rs 10,000, whichever is less. For agriculture farmland loss, the government has announced Rs 50,000 per hectare. Pawar has also announced 5 litre kerosene and ration supplies. Thackeray said restoration work of damaged electric poles was being done.

