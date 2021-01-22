Maharashtra: Committee set up to study increase in leopard deaths

According to a department report, 173 leopards have died in the state between January and November in 2020 – an increase of over 57 per cent from the previous year. (Representational)

In view of the increase in the number of leopard deaths and human-animal conflict in the state, the forest department on Thursday set up an 11-member committee headed by Additional Principal Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Sunil Limaye.

The committee will study the increase in the number and cause of leopard deaths, increase in loss of human life due to leopard attacks and suggest measures to control the same. The report will be submitted in three months.

According to a department report, 173 leopards have died in the state between January and November in 2020 – an increase of over 57 per cent from the previous year. Of the 173 deaths, 85 died of natural causes, 64 due to accidents, 17 due to poaching and seven from electrocution.

The report also found a three-fold increase in loss of human life due to leopard attacks. While eight persons died in man-animal conflict in 2019, the number had gone up to 23 till last November. A total of 37 leopards were rescued this year.