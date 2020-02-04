Maharashtra: Committee formed to probe phone-tapping charges, says Anil Deshmukh

Talking to the media, Deshmukh said, “There are allegations that the BJP government tapped phone conversations of leaders from BJP, Shiv Sena and Congress around the state elections in order to gain political advantage.” Talking to the media, Deshmukh said, “There are allegations that the BJP government tapped phone conversations of leaders from BJP, Shiv Sena and Congress around the state elections in order to gain political advantage.”

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said a two-member committee has been formed to investigate charges of phone-tapping of political leaders by the previous BJP government. The committee, comprising of additional chief secretary (home) Shrikant Singh and joint commissioner of police (SID) Amitesh Kumar will have to submit a report within six weeks into allegations of snooping software being used by the previous BJP government to listen to political leaders or rival parties.

“…Phone-tapping and the authority to take out phone-related records like call data record etc. are alleged to have been grossly misused by the authorities specially in the last one year for vested interest and political gain. This abuse of power has serious implications with respect to national security and right to freedom and privacy as enshrined in the Constitution of India,” Deshmukh said in a statement.

Talking about the scope of the inquiry, the statement read, “The inquiry should cover not only the legal documentation but also should take support of technical experts to decipher if unofficial surveillance has been carried out by tracing the footprint in the servers of various telecom companies through physical verification and visits.”

Talking to the media, Deshmukh said, “There are allegations that the BJP government tapped phone conversations of leaders from BJP, Shiv Sena and Congress around the state elections in order to gain political advantage. The committee formed will also look at whether any government officers were sent to Israel to procure snooping software.”

Responding to a tweet by former CM Devendra Fadnavis raising questions over law and order problems in the state, Deshmukh said law and order issues were under control and the state was taking strict actions whenever any heinous crime was committed. When asked about granting permission for the proposed MNS rally from Byculla to CST on February 9, Deshmukh said so far they had not received any such letter from MNS and once they receive it, they will take a decision then.

