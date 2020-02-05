Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund: Doctor denied bail for siphoning off Rs 75 lakh

The court denied bail to Dr Anil Nagrale and co-accused Ganesh Mudaliyar last month while observing that the offence involved public money and cheating the government. The court denied bail to Dr Anil Nagrale and co-accused Ganesh Mudaliyar last month while observing that the offence involved public money and cheating the government.

A sessions court recently denied bail to a Thane-based doctor booked by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch for allegedly siphoning off medical aid worth Rs 75 lakh from the CM’s Relief Fund.

The court denied bail to Dr Anil Nagrale and co-accused Ganesh Mudaliyar last month while observing that the offence involved public money and cheating the government. An FIR was lodged in this regard by the crime branch last year on a complaint received from the assistant director in the office of the CM’s Relief Fund. The complainant had alleged that the office had received bogus proposals, resulting in money meant for its health scheme, covering medical expenses of the poor, being siphoned off.

The crime branch has alleged that Nagrale and Mudaliyar, along with other accused, had sent bogus proposals of 64 patients, worth Rs 74.75 lakh, to the office. The amount was sanctioned by the government and transferred to the account of Sharda Hospital, headed by Nagrale.

In his bail plea, Nagrale said he had been falsely implicated. He has blamed another doctor in his hospital, who has not been named an accused in the case. Assistant Public Prosecutor Vijay Malankar, while opposing the plea, told the court that the intention of the accused from the beginning was to misappropriate funds and deceive the government.

The court in its order said the scheme is to ensure that nobody is deprived from receiving medical treatment due to financial crunch. “It appears from the entire investigation that the co-accused, with the help of bogus ration cards and Aadhaar cards, prepared forged proposals with the consent of the applicant (Nagrale). They have prepared forged pathology reports and attached those documents to the proposals,” it added.

While observing that the amount was transferred to the hospital, the court said it was public money utilised by the government for public use and so, was an offence against the people. Six persons were arrested for the offence.

Police said that a chargesheet has been filed in this case, probe against two more hospitals is on. After the offence came to light, changes were made to the verification procedure of the scheme.

