Cyclone Nisarga: Maharashtra CM urges people to remain alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday said that Cyclone “Nisarga” is very likely to intensify into a “severe cyclonic storm” over the next 12 hours and cross Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast on Wednesday. (NASA) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday said that Cyclone “Nisarga” is very likely to intensify into a “severe cyclonic storm” over the next 12 hours and cross Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast on Wednesday. (NASA)

With Cyclone Nisarga looming over Maharashtra coast and expecting to make a landfall in the next 12 hours, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Tuesday urged the people in the state to remain alert.

“The cyclone could be more severe than the ones the state has faced till now….Tomorrow and the day after are crucial in coastal areas,” Thackeray said. “Activities which had resumed (as part of easing of lockdown to contain coronavirus) will be kept shut there for the next two days in view of the cyclone…people should remain alert.”

In a televised address, Thackeray said the storm is expected to hit the state’s coastal belt Wednesday afternoon, and shared a list of `dos and dont’s’ in the situation. Mumbai, Thane and Palghar have been put on red alert till June 4.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday said that Cyclone Nisarga is very likely to intensify into a “severe cyclonic storm” over the next 12 hours and cross Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast Wednesday. The cyclonic storm will cross North Maharashtra and adjoining South Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibaug (in Maharashtras Raigad), on June 3 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind 100-110 gusting to 120 kmph, an IMD official said.

“As per the trajectory of the system, it is expected to make the landfall somewhere near south of Mumbai. But it is a dynamic system and is subject to change in the next 24 to 48 hours. Mumbai is in the trajectory and will feel the adverse impact of the (developing) cyclone,” Sunitha Devi, a scientist at Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre, Delhi, said.

Cyclone Nisarga comes weeks after Super Cyclone Amphan hit West Bengal, Odisha and Bangladesh. Residents along the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat have been alerted of the storm.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.