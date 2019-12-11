Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray launches mobile medical centre

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates ‘Endoscopy on Wheels’ on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates ‘Endoscopy on Wheels’ on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Tuesday launched a mobile medical centre, ‘Endoscopy on Wheels’, to provide state-of-the-art treatment for stomach-related ailments to poor and needy patients in the state. The mobile centre will traverse through villages across the state and help provide immediate diagnosis and treatment.

After the launch in Vidhan Bhavan, Thackeray said the facility has been jointly started by the Maharashtra government and Baldota Institute of Digestive Sciences. “It is the concept of Padma Shri Dr Amit Maydeo. It will help people from the rural and tribal parts,” said Thackeray.

Maydeo, who is chairman of Baldota Institute, said the services provided by this facility will be free-of-cost.

