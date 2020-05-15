Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, eight others elected to Legislative Council

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others were on Thursday elected unopposed as members of the state Legislative Council.

Officials from the Chief Electoral Officer said as only nine nominations were received for the nine seats, all candidates were elected unopposed. Thursday was the last day to withdraw the nominations. Later in the night, a notification was issued about their election, said an official.

The candidates, who were elected unopposed, included Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray and Neelam Gorhe; NCP’s Shashikant Shinde and Amol Mitkari; Congress’ Rajesh Rathod and BJP’s Gopichand Padalkar, Pravin Datke, Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil and Ramesh Karad.

Sources said that Uddhav and eight others are likely to take oath as members of the Legislative Council on Monday. “The oath-taking ceremony will be held on Monday at 1 pm in the central hall of the state legislature,” said a minister.

