Maharashtra: CM Thackeray gets Varsha, Fadnavis Sagar and Bhujbal ‘jinxed’ Ramtek

The much vaunted distribution of official bungalows to ministers in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government began on Monday with five allotments being officially sanctioned. As expected, the allotment of Varsha, the official Chief Minister’s bungalow, was cleared by the General Administration Department in the name of Uddhav Thackeray. Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis was allotted Sagar bungalow in Malabar Hill.

Jayant Patil has been allotted ‘Seva Sadan’ bungalow while Eknath Shinde has been allotted ‘Royal Stone’ bungalow in Malabar Hill.

Chhagan Bhujbal was allotted Ramtek bungalow. This will be Bhujbal’s third stint in the bungalow, which many politicians before him believed was jinxed. In the Fadnavis regime, Ramtek, which is spread over 8,000 sq metre, remained vacant for close to two years as there were no takers. It was only in December 2018 that Tourism Minister Jaykumar Rawal was allotted the property. The reason for politicians’ disinterest in the bungalow was the belief that all those who had resided in it had faced legal problems after staying in the house.

Prior to Khadse, Bhujbal stayed in the property and subsequently had to face charges of corruption and also a stint in jail. Gopinath Munde who stayed in the house before Bhujbal also had to face charges of corruption while the previous incumbent Vilasrao Deshmukh who later went on to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra lost from his home constituency Latur while staying in the house.