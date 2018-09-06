Maharashtra CM: State ideal destination for Indo-US business partnership

Devendra Fadnavis was addressing the US-India Business Council India Ideas Summit’s 43rd annual general meeting. (Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran/File) Devendra Fadnavis was addressing the US-India Business Council India Ideas Summit’s 43rd annual general meeting. (Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran/File)

Maharashtra, which has set a goal to become a trillion dollar economy by 2025, is an ideal destination for Indo-US business partnership, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday. Fadnavis was addressing the US-India Business Council India Ideas Summit’s 43rd annual general meeting titled “United States and India: Connecting Our Futures”. The two-day summit began in Mumbai on Wednesday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of a $5 trillion economy by 2025. Maharashtra, with a goal to become a trillion dollar economy, will be a significant player in the economic growth and development of the nation,” Fadnavis said. “If the country is marching at 8 per cent growth rate, Maharashtra, the growth engine of the country, has made the highest contribution.”

The state accounts for 15 per cent of the national GDP, 25 per cent of the country’s industrial growth, 30 per cent of exports and 51 per cent of the country’s infrastructure. Of the total FDI in India, 49 per cent is parked in Maharashtra.

“In the past we always looked up to US companies for investment in India. Today, we have 100 Indian companies with investments worth $15 billion, providing employment to 91,000 people abroad. I am happy to inform you that majority of these companies are based in Maharashtra, especially Mumbai,” Fadnavis said.

“The geopolitical scenario mandates that the world’s two largest democracies, India and the US, have to play a major role in global affairs. The Indo-US partnership is not merely about profits and building businesses. We have to work to take forward our partnership to serve humanity and free society, which would not only serve mutual interests but the world at large,” he said.

The CM added, “During my first visit to the US, businesspersons showed interest and were inquisitive. But in my second visit a couple of years later, I had a tough time to keep pace with the hectic schedule.”

Earlier, speaking at the summit, Thomas Donohue, president and CEO of the US Chamber of Commerce, said the skilled young Indian workforce would be an asset for the US. Reiterating the importance of Indo-US bilateral ties, he said, “The chamber will be making a case to the US government for welcoming high-skilled workers with open arms from India.”

“Even if we were to retain all the retired workforce there still would be a shortfall of five lakh in 2025. The demography is destiny. And India with a young workforce has the advantage,” Donohue said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App