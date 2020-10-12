‘Maharashtra CM, state home minister not taking crime against women seriously’: BJP protests ‘increasing’ incidents under MVA govt

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil

AS THE ruling BJP faces criticism over the Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh, the party’s state unit took to the streets in protest on Monday alleging that crime against women was on the rise under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Leading the protest, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil alleged that crime against women had increased since the MVA, an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, had come to power in the state. “There are incidents of rape, sexual assault and murder. The chief minister, state home minister are not taking crime against women seriously. If women do not feel safe in the state, then the BJP will not let those in power relax,” Patil said.

The BJP held demonstrations in front of the collector’s office as well as in different Assembly constituencies in the city. City BJP chief Jagdish Mulick, Pune MP Girish Bapat, state women BJP chief Uma Khapare, legislators Mukta Tilak and Sunil Kamble, former legislators Medha Kulkarni, Yogesh Tilekar and Dilip Kamble, Deputy Mayor Saraswati Shendge, and party corporators as well as leaders took part in the protest near the collector’s office.

Patil said, “The Hathras incident is painful. But the state government has turned a blind eye to crime against women. The ruling alliance is merely looting the state. They are insensitive towards crime against women. The Union government has issued guidelines over investigation of crime against women, but the state government is not making laws accordingly.”

Mulick said, “The chief minister is not stepping out of his house. The state government does not have time to give justice to women. The mandate for government formation was for the BJP but the Shiv Sena was a traitor.”

Bapat said the state government was “playing politics” over crime against women. “State ministers don’t have time to visit victims… Only the Opposition leader and BJP office-bearers are visiting victims to extend support. It is necessary to wake this government up…”

Khapre said NCP MP Supriya Sule expressed anger over the Hathras incident but did not speak about crime against women in the state. “If the state government is not able to provide a secure environment for women in the state, then the ruling alliance should step down,” she said.

The city BJP also held demonstrations at Karve statue in Kothrud, where Mayor Murlidhar Mohol joined protesters, Good Luck Chowk in Shivajinagar, Utsav Chowk in Parvati, Mundhwa-Keshavnagar Chowk in Hadapsar, Vimannagar Ganpati Chowk in Vadgaonsheri, Bramha hotel in Khadakwasla Assembly constitutency.

