Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis fills up 21 posts in corporations

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday made appointments in 21 posts in state corporations. Senior BJP leader Madhu Chavan has been made the President of the Mumbai Housing Area Development Corporation. While Prashant Thakur has been made the President of the City and Area Development Corporation, Sandeep Joshi will be the President, Maharashtra State Small Scale Development Corporation. Ashish Jaiswal has been named as President, Maharashtra State Mining Corporation.

Haji Arfat Sheikh is the President, Maharashtra State Minorities Commission. Jagganath Abhyankar will be the Vice-President, Maharashtra State Minorities Commission. Haji Haidar Azam is the President, Maulana Azad Minorities Economic Development Corporation, and Sadashiv Khade, President, Pimpri Chinchwad Development Corporation. Raja, alias Sudhakar Tukaram Sarvade, is the President, Mahatma Phule Backward Financial Development Corporation and Tarik Qureshi is the President, Nagpur Housing and Area Development.

