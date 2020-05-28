Maharashtra: CM directs civic, district officials to reach out to patients with comorbidities

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (File)

DIRECTING civic and district administrations to increase contact tracing, identify patients with comorbidities and ensure early treatment of symptomatic patients, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday expressed shock at the death of six Covid-19 patients within hours of being admitted to a hospital over the last few days in Solapur.

“It has been brought to my notice that six patients died within three-four hours of being admitted to a hospital in Solapur, in the last 15 days. It goes to show that we need to ensure early treatment for the patients,” the CM said at a review meeting held through videoconferencing.

Stressing on the need for contact tracing and early isolation of Covid-19 patients, the CM said, “We need to monitor patients’ health carefully in institutional quarantine or in hospitals. We should closely monitor their health, which will help us in reducing the death count. The death of six patients highlights the fact they did not get early treatment.”

He added: “If we isolate and provide treatment to those who suffer from comorbidities, it will help in reducing our graph of mortality. The civic and the district administrations should intensify their surveillance and efforts to reach out to patients with comorbid conditions.”

Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad, who attended the meeting, said, “…What the CM meant was that instead of patients delaying their arrival to hospitals, we should reach out to them.”

He added, “…We have directed doctors and other medical staff to ensure that a patient is examined every two hours. We have increased close monitoring of patients in our hospitals.”

Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said, “The chief minister laid lot of emphasis on tracking down patients with co-morbidities. He also stressed on identifying, isolating and giving timely treatment to such patients.”

The PMC chief said his administration has formed special teams to identify and locate patients with co-morbidities. “We have intensified our door-to-door surveys and will further intensify it in the coming days,” he said

