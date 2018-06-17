Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis: BJP will win more seats in 2019

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Express photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Express photo)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the BJP would emerge stronger, winning more seats in the 2019 general elections than it did in 2014. The optimism was voiced by him during an interaction with Overseas Friends of BJP in Northern California in Silicon Valley.

“We are confident of winning more seats in 2019. Our confidence to do better than the 2014 Lok Sabha elections stems from the programmes and governance, which is inclusive and reaching the ‘last man, last mile’,” he said, adding that the biggest shift brought about by the BJP government was its thrust on developmental politics. “The world is looking at India as a great destination opening its doors and providing opportunities. The prime minister is now a top global leader and this can be attributed to the good governance in India,” he said.

Referring to the growing criticism by Opposition parties (Congress) after its recent defeats in 11 Lok Sabha bypolls, Fadnavis said: “Our rivals are highlighting the BJP’s setback in 11 seats. But what cannot be undermined is the factor that the BJP has in the shortest span won more than 11 states to establish its government.”

