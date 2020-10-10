Maharashtra CM: Cabinet sub-committee to be set up to address issues of OBC

In a meeting with OBC and Dhangar community leaders on Friday, Uddhav said: “We are aware of the demands and issues faced by the OBC communities.

Amid fears among the Other Backward Classes (OBC) that their existing quota will be reduced to accommodate reservation for the Marathas in jobs and education, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that a Cabinet sub-committee will be set up to address the issues faced by OBC communities. He also assured that reservation of OBC communities would not be reduced.

In a meeting with OBC and Dhangar community leaders on Friday, Uddhav said: “We are aware of the demands and issues faced by the OBC communities. A Cabinet sub-committee will be set up immediately to address them expeditiously. This committee should consider the demands of the communities and speed up the decision-making process.”

“The Cabinet sub-committee should decide on priority work first while requesting funds from the government,” he added.

The meeting was attended by NCP leader and Minister for Civil Supplies Chhagan Bhujbal, Congress leader and Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar and former MLA Prakash Shendage among others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd