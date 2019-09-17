Maharashtra: Cluster redevelopment for PMGP colonies

In a step aimed at speeding up the redevelopment of old buildings in Prime Minister’s Grant Program (PMGP) colonies, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has decided to carry out cluster redevelopment for which it has sent six proposals to the state government for approval.

Advertising

MHADA has 66 PMGP colonies, all old and dilapidated. After the new redevelopment policy was recently approved by the government, MHADA’s repair and reconstruction board identified six clusters for redevelopment.

Of the 66 colonies, spread across 10.84 acres in places like Umarkhadi, Kamathipura, Currey Road and Lower Parel, 46 would be redeveloped through the cluster redevelopment scheme. According to MHADA officials, the six clusters are Pimpaleshwar Matruchayya, Rajgad Devgiri, Prabhakar Nagar/Andhar Chal, Sagar Samta Parishram, Panchanga and Govardhan, Brahma Vishnu Mahesh and 18 buildings in Umarkhadi. The first cluster, likely to get the nod soon, includes a group of six buildings located near Currey Road, Umarkhandi, Marine Lines, Mazgaon and Lower Parel. The nearly 4,200 tenants of these buildings will be rehabilitated in bigger homes. Rest of the homes will be included in a lottery.

The PMGP colonies were constructed in the eighties and most are in a very bad condition. Most houses are 160-180 sqft in size. After the redevelopment, tenants will get homes of more than 350 sqft. This redevelopment was in the pipeline for the last 34 years.