Take 5: ‘In cinema theatres, loot machi hai’

Manoj Desai, executive director of two Mumbai theatres.

1. What do you think of the controversy?

Loot machi hai (People are being looted), as this is no way to make money. Food prices should be reasonable. In all our theatres we maintain the cost of food at 1/3rd the ticket price. The canteen has been rented out and we charge them a nominal rent. The theatre gets no share in the profits.

2. The MNS recently attacked a multiplex manager in Pune.

The MNS demand for nominal food prices is justified, but they should not have beaten up the manager.

3. Who should decide the food prices in a theatre?

If the food is provided by a separate canteen in the theatre, the two owners can decide together. Otherwise the theatre owners should decide.

4. Are profits of single-screen theatres falling?

Of course multiplexes have hit the business. But as we have more seating, we sell more tickets. We also get a lot of college students and youngsters. Rs 400 ke ticket pe seeti maarne se pehle woh log 17 baar sochenge, yehan enjoyment hi alag hai (In a hall where people pay Rs 400 for a movie, they will think 17 times before whistling. The enjoyment here is different). Maratha Mandir has 39,000 bulbs and we are able to light them (a sign that they are able to stay afloat).

5. Are you okay with people getting their own food?

We have always allowed people to get their own food.

