Maharashtra chief secretary Ajoy Mehta gets three months extension in view of COVID-19

Maharashtra chief secretary Ajoy Mehta has been given three months extension in view of the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state. Mehta, who was set to complete his tenure on March 31, has been given extension till June 30.

Sources in the government said that an official communication has been received on Saturday from the union government approving the three months extension for Mehta “as a special case, in public interest, considering the grave public health emergency situation.” The state government had sent a letter to union government on March 20 seeking extension of Mehta’s tenure, said sources.

Mehta, an IAS officer of 1984 batch, took charge as chief secretary in May last year after the then chief secretary UPS Madan took voluntary retirement.

While Mehta was due to retire on September 30, he was given an unusual six months extension in view of the state assembly polls and the extension was set to complete on March 31. Normally, three months extension is given to the chief secretary. While giving the three months extension now, the union government has categorically said that it should not be used “as a precedent case in future”, sources said.

