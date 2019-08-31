Maharashtra: Eight feared killed in explosions at chemical unit in Dhule district

Toggle Menu
As many as 100 workers were present in the factory when the incident occurred. Rescue operations underway.

At least eight workers were feared killed on Saturday in an explosion of cylinders at a chemical factory based in Maharashtra’s Dhule.

As many as 100 workers were present in the factory when the incident occurred, a senior police official told news agency PTI. The factory is located the Waghadi village in Shirpur taluka of Dhule district.

“Prima facie, multiple cylinders exploded at the factory. At least eight bodies have been recovered by police and rescue teams so far. Rescue operation is on,” the Shirpur police station officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

Rescue operations are underway by teams of the fire brigade, disaster management and police personnel.

