Maharashtra: Certain senior police officers working to destabilise government, says Sena

Over the last few days, there have been suggestions of a growing suspicion in the state government against a section of senior police officers and their loyalties to Opposition BJP.

The Shiv Sena on Monday spoke about the need for the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to be vigilant against certain police officers who it said were working in an insidious way to destabilise the state government.

“If someone thinks that they can overthrow this government with the help of certain sympathetic officers than they are living in fool’s paradise. Some of these officers, who worked in ensuring that the Thackeray government should not get formed, are still occupying high posts. In spite of the Thackeray government coming to power, they behave as if no one can do anything to them. The government faces danger from people with these tendencies,” an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana said.

“What does destabilising a government mean? It entails passing on information of this government to the Opposition and creating discontent in the administration against this government. It is the Home Ministry’s job to keep an eye on such people. If they do this diligently, then the future of this government is secure,” the editorial said.

It went on to add that a lot of appointments in the state bureaucracy during the previous BJP government was made with the recommendation of the Sangh Parivar.

The mouthpiece indirectly said that an attempt was made by some senior police officers to stop the MVA government coming to power. “The administration was under the illusion, before and after the polls, that the Fadnavis government would return to power. The officers took some time to digest the fact that the BJP could not form the government despite having the strength of 105 legislators. Some officers were involved in the early morning government formation ceremony (of Devendra Fadnavis) and it all happened at the senior level of the administration,” it added.

“To remain in CM’s good books, some police officers tried to trap the legislators from smaller parties and Independent legislators through various methods. It is true that the State Intelligence Department played a special role in it. Some officers were working as if it was their responsibility to prove the majority but it did not work out,” said the editorial.

