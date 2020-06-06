Maharashtra: Cases 80,229, most deaths recorded in a day

As many as 1,475 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the total number of such patients to 35,156. (Representational Photo) As many as 1,475 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the total number of such patients to 35,156. (Representational Photo)

Maharashtra on Friday registered 2,436 new cases of Covid-19, taking the total count to 80,229. The state also registered 139 deaths — the highest so far in a single day — taking the overall toll to 2,849. In the last 10 days, the state has added over 1,057 deaths to its toll.

Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 1,149 new cases on Friday, taking its count to 46,080. It has also recorded 1,519 deaths so far. As of now, there are 42,215 active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, with 25,768 in Mumbai alone.

Of the 139 deaths reported on Friday, 54 were from Mumbai, followed by Thane at 30, Pune and Jalgaon at 14 each, Malegaon at eight, Kalyan-Dombivali at seven, Ratnagiri at five, Solapur and Nashik at two each and Vasai-Virar, Bhiwandi and Aurangabad at one each.

While 27 of the deaths occurred in the last two days, the rest are from the period between April 21 and June 2.

Out of the 139 deceased, 75 were men and 64 women. As many as 78 of them were over 60 years old, 53 were in the age group of 40 years to 59 years and eight were aged less than 40. Also, 110 of the 139 deceased — 79 per cent — suffered from high-risk comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension and heart disease.

As many as 1,475 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the total number of such patients to 35,156. The recovery rate for infected patients in the state is 43.81 per cent while the fatality rate is 3.55 per cent.

Currently, 5.45 lakh people are in home and 30,291 people in institutional quarantine. There are 72,375 beds available in quarantine institutions.

