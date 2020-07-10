Maharashtra: Case lodged after Twitter account holder fraudulently uses cyber police username, logo

The Cyber Cell functions as the nodal office of cyber police stations in all police units in Maharashtra. (Twitter@MahaCyber1) The Cyber Cell functions as the nodal office of cyber police stations in all police units in Maharashtra. (Twitter@MahaCyber1)

The state cyber department Wednesday lodged a complaint at Cuffe Parade police station after an unknown person allegedly created a fake

Twitter account using the username and profile picture of the department’s account on the micro-blogging site.

The incident, police said, came to light on July 6 when Sub-Inspector Sandeep Patil, who is working in the Maharashtra cyber office and oversees social media, came across the Twitter handle that was using their profile picture.

“When he checked further, Patil realised that someone was illegally using their logo and username,” an officer from Cuffe Parade police station said, adding that on Wednesday a police sub-inspector was sent to the police station and a case was registered under section 419 (cheating by impersonation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 (D) under IT Act in the matter.

Yashasvi Yadav, Inspector General, Maharashtra State Cyber department, confirmed that a case has been registered. “We have written to Twitter asking for the IP address of the user,” he said.

The Cyber Cell functions as the nodal office of cyber police stations in all police units in Maharashtra.

They have been on social media since September 2017 to spread awareness against online frauds through their social media accounts.

