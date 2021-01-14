Maharashtra Cabinet: Final nod to PM’s solar pump scheme on hold

After a heated discussion on the issue, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray deferred the approval. (File)

The state Cabinet witnessed heated scenes with ministers from across party lines opposing a new proposal by the state energy department under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Urja Suraksha Evem Utthan Mahaabhiyaan (PM KUSUM) scheme. Last week, the Cabinet had given its nod to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship scheme for installation of 1 lakh solar-powered farm pumps.

On Wednesday, when the proposal for the confirmation of minutes came up, department Minister Nitin Raut from the Congress sought an additional Rs 180 crore nod for the installation and GST component of the solar pumps.

But ministers from his own party, including Sunil Kedar, Yashomati Thakur and Vijay Wadettiwar, NCP’s Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Rathod resisted the proposal, questioning the scheme’s effectiveness.

After a heated discussion on the issue, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray deferred the approval to the new proposal and also put the confirmation of the minutes on hold.