Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Congress wants another portfolio, NCP jostles for plum departments

A DAY after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expanded his Cabinet by inducting 36 ministers, ally woes continued to plague the Shiv Sena-led government. While Congress continued to press for the allocation of a key portfolio in the rural sector, there is a jostle among ministers to bag plum portfolios in the NCP camp.

On Tuesday, state Congress ministers met party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi and son Rahul in New Delhi. While the Congress, which has got the least number of ministerial berths in the state government, termed it as a courtesy visit, sources said that ministerial portfolios were discussed. AICC general secretaries Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal Reddy also attended the meeting.

With the NCP bagging the home portfolio, the Congress has been pressing for the allotment to either cooperatives, rural development, or agriculture ministry. While the first two portfolios had gone to the NCP during earlier negotiations, Sena has got agriculture. Sources said how the NCP had managed to corner most of the plum portfolios was also discussed at the meeting.

Following this, state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat is expected to hold discussions with Uddhav in this regard.

With 44 MLAs, the Congress has got 12 ministerial berths, while Sena, with 56 MLAs, has 15 and NCP, with 54 MLAs, has 16. The Congress leadership, which was initially reluctant to join a Sena-led formation, is now wary of being seen as playing the third fiddle in the government.

Even in the NCP camp, there is a jostle among ministers to bag plum portfolios. Some senior ministers are believed to be wary that some of the ministers, who are junior in experience to them, might be given preferential treatment due to their allegiance to one camp within the party.

While Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will likely bag the home or the finance portfolio, sources said that Jitendra Awhad may get housing, Nawab Malik could bag minorities development and excise, Dhananjay Munde social justice and special assistance and Chaggan Bhujbal food and civil supplies.

Meanwhile, voices of dissent from those who missed out on a Cabinet berth could be heard in both Congress and NCP. Solapur’s Congress district youth president, Nitin Nangne, penned a letter in blood to Sonia Gandhi, protesting against the exclusion of former chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde’s daughter Praniti, a three-time MLA, from the government.

