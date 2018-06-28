Maharashtra Cabinet clips corporators’ wings, gives more financial powers to civic chiefs

On Wednesday, the state cabinet approved a proposal for modification of the law to withdraw the rider. On Wednesday, the state cabinet approved a proposal for modification of the law to withdraw the rider.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday enhanced financial powers of civic commissioners across the state while clipping wings of the statutory standing committee comprising elected corporators. With the exception of Mumbai, the norm across all the other municipalities in the state has been that financial proposals over Rs 25 lakh must mandatorily be approved by the standing committee and the municipality’s Mayor.

On Wednesday, the state cabinet approved a proposal for modification of the law to withdraw the rider. In a bid to grant more financial powers to civic commissioners, the government has now reserved the power to notify the limit, up to which no standing committee approval will be needed.

Officials said the new limit would depend on the financial capacity and the population a municipal body caters to. The officials, however, clarified that the approval granted on Wednesday would not apply to the Mumbai municipality, where the financial powers granted to the civic chief have already been raised in the past.

