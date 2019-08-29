Maharashtra Cabinet approves proposal to amend prohibition Act

The state Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal to make the prohibition Act stricter and decided to issue an ordinance to implement the amendments soon.

Advertising

According to officials from the Excise Department, amendments have been proposed in at least 12 sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act. The definition of “absolutely prohibited area” and “prescribed limits” have also been redefined, an official said. At present, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Wardha are the three districts in the state which have complete prohibition.

“The huge profits in illegal liquor sale, leads to the law and order issue in these districts. Those involved in the illegal liquor transport and sale, threaten and beat up the complainants and the officials. So, the decision has been taken to amend the existing prohibition law,” an official said.

As per the proposed amendments, there would be three to five years jail term with a fine between Rs 25,000-50,000 or double the amount of the seized liquor, whichever is higher, for the first offence of importing, exporting, transportation, sale, purchase and possession of illegal liquor.

Advertising

For the second offence, the jail term would be between five to seven years with a fine between Rs 1 to 2 lakh or triple the amount of seized liquor, whichever is higher. The jail term would be between seven to 10 years with a fine of Rs 2 to 5 lakh or four times higher the amount of seized illegal liquor for the third offence, whichever is higher.

Another official said that punishment has also been increased for consumption and use of liquor.

For the first offence, there would be jail term of up to six months or fine of Rs 10,000 or double amount of the seized liquor, for the second offence there will be a jail term of up to two years or a fine of Rs 20,000 or the double amount of the seized liquor, whichever is higher.