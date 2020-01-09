Maharashtra Board: BJP youth wing leader held for ‘supplying fake marksheets’

The four — Dhaval Patel, Amrish Patel, Hitesh Patel and Maulik Patel, residents of Anand were arrested for their alleged involvement in selling fake marksheets to students at Rs 85,000. (Representational Image) The four — Dhaval Patel, Amrish Patel, Hitesh Patel and Maulik Patel, residents of Anand were arrested for their alleged involvement in selling fake marksheets to students at Rs 85,000. (Representational Image)

Anand police and Navsari police, in a joint operation, arrested Hiren Maisurya, vice-president of youth wing of BJP unit in Jalalpore taluka, on Tuesday night in a fake marksheet case. According to police, he was providing fake marksheets of Class 12 Maharashtra Education Board on demand to the four accused arrested earlier by Anand police.

The four — Dhaval Patel, Amrish Patel, Hitesh Patel and Maulik Patel, residents of Anand were arrested for their alleged involvement in selling fake marksheets to students at Rs 85,000.

Police also raided their place at Iskon Education Centre in Vallabh Vidhyanagar and seized several marksheets and other documents. While interrogating them, police got to know that the accused were taking help from Hiren Maisurya.

A police team from Vallabh Vidhyanagar reached Bodlai village in Jalalpore taluka in Navsari where Jalalpore police assisted them to arrest Maisurya from his house.

Vallabh Vidhyanagar police inspector DD Shimpi told The Indian Express, “Hiren used to obtain fake marksheet from someone in Maharashtra State Education Board and sell it to the four arrested at Rs 50,000 to 60,000. We will produce him before the court and will obtain police remand of five days.”

“Once we get police remand, we will try to dig out more information about from where he was bringing such fake markesheets and who are in the next chain,” Shimpi added.

Navsari district BJP president Naresh Patel said, “We will take strict action against the vice-president of youth wing in Jalalpore taluka after taking consent from our top leaders. We will not tolerate any such activities.”

