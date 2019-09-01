Maharashtra: BJP’s incoming raises Shiv Sena’s ire in Osmanabad

Politics in the dry and arid Osmanabad has suddenly taken an interesting turn as the decision of the ruling BJP to induct NCP MLA Ranajagjitsinh Patil has raised the feathers of its alliance partner Shiv Sena. Omprakash alias Omraje Nimbalkar while speaking to The Indian Express said that he has expressed his displeasure to the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis about this induction.

Patil and his father former minister and MP Dr Padmasinh Patil joined BJP in the presence of union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday. Patil would perhaps the tallest leader from Osmanabad to join BJP ahead of the general election. The defection of the former minister and sitting MLA is a blow to NCP and its supremo Sharad Pawar as Patils are related to him by marriage. Padmasinh Patil’s sister is the wife of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. Senior Pawar had lost his cool while answering questions about this defection in Ahmednagar district

Since last many years the political landscape of Osmanabad was dominated by the rivalry between the Patil and their cousin- the family of the late Pawanraje Nimbalkar. Before his murder in 2006, Nimbalkar was the closest confidant of Padmasinh and had handled the running of the now defunct cooperative sugar mill there. Padmasinh the then sitting MP from Osmanabad was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigations(CBI) in 2009 for his alleged role in the murder. The case is still going on.

Following the murder Omprakash had joined Shiv Sena and has been continuing the political fight in Osmanabad. During the 2019 election he defeated Ranajagjitsinh by over 1 lakh votes. Thus the decision of the BJP to induct his arch rival into their fold has not gone down well with the MP.

While speaking to The Indian Express, Nimbalkar question how can the BJP support someone who can leave Pawar and NCP after enjoying the perks of power for more than 40 years. “For the last four decades they had enjoyed power and did not do anything for the district. What development will he be able to do now?” he asked. The MP said he has expressed his displeasure to the chief minister personally.

Asked about his stand in regards to the upcoming state assembly elections, Nimbalkar said as an alliance member they will not be able to work for a person whom they have opposed for their entire political life. “While the BJP as a party has all the rights to expand but the very basis which made people elect us is being challenged here,” he said.