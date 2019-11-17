Maharashtra: BJP’s confidence of forming government hints at horse trading, says Sena

SHIV SENA on Saturday alleged that BJP’s confidence of forming the government in Maharashtra, after initially refusing to do so, has exposed its intention of indulging in horse trading in the guise of President’s Rule.

In its mouthpiece Saamana, Sena said: “They (BJP) have already met the Governor and clarified that they do not have the majority. So, how come these people, who had told the Governor that they are incapable of forming the government, are now speaking about how only they will form the government after the imposition of President’s Rule?”

“It has exposed their (BJP) intention of horse trading in the guise of President’s Rule. The lies of those who promised clean and transparent governance are becoming evident again and again,” the editorial said.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil had on Friday said that they will soon form the government in the state, claiming that his party can count on the support of 119 MLAs.

Sena said that the new political equations in the state are giving “stomach ache to many people”. On former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ remark that the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance won’t last beyond six months, the editorial said: “Prediction is being made that the new government will not last for more than six months. This new business of making predictions may be beneficial, but people should realise that it falls under the ambit of the anti-superstition law.”

It added that nobody is born with eternal power or exclusive right on the CM’s post.

Referring to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday likening politics with cricket, saying anything can happen at the last minute in both the fields, Sena said: “Now, cricket has become more of a business than a game… there is horse-trading and fixing in cricket also. So, there is always a suspicion on whether the game wins or the fixing wins. Hence, Gadkari likening Maharashtra politics to cricket is very apt,” it added.