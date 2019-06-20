Toggle Menu
Maharashtra BJP worker’s killing: Congress leader gets anticipatory bailhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/maharashtra-bjp-workers-killing-congress-leader-gets-anticipatory-bail-5789810/

Maharashtra BJP worker’s killing: Congress leader gets anticipatory bail

Akot sessions court judge Manish Ganorkar on Wednesday granted protection from arrest to Patel, who was absconding since the incident took place on May 24.

bjp worker's killing, bjp worker, bjp worker killed hidayat patel, hidayat patel, bjp worket akola, hidayat patel akola, bjp congress, bjp congress akola, lok sabha polls, hidayat patel bail, latest news, indian express
A Maharashtra court has granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Hidayat Patel in connection with the killing of a BJP worker in Akola district last month. (Representational)

A Maharashtra court has granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Hidayat Patel in connection with the killing of a BJP worker in Akola district last month.

Akot sessions court judge Manish Ganorkar on Wednesday granted protection from arrest to Patel, who was absconding since the incident took place on May 24.

The Congress leader contested the Lok Sabha polls held this year from Akola seat but lost to BJP’s Sanjay Dhotre.

Mateen Patel (48), a BJP minority cell worker, was killed and his brother injured at Mohalla village in Akola on May 24 after allegedly being beaten up by a group of persons following an argument over the Lok Sabha polls.

Advertising

The victim had a dispute with a group of people from his community but belonging to a rival political party.

Following the incident, 10 people, including Hidayat Patel were booked under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house- trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), and for unlawful assembly and rioting.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 In letter to Haryana CM Khattar, Ashok Khemka seeks High Court order’s compliance
2 Monsoon likely to arrive in Goa on June 21: MeT
3 Punjab farmers slowly turn to treated wastewater for irrigation