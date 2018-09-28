Maharashtra: BJP sets stage for 2019 elections, bets on development

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Setting the stage for the 2019 elections, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday unveiled the poll plank centred around development and titled — ‘BJP’s four years of good governance versus Congress-NCP’s 15 years of misrule’.

Asking the karyakartas to rely on the tried and tested formula of striking a positive note among voters through man-to-man communication across Maharashra, Fadnavis asserted that development was the key when it comes to demolishing the Opposition in the 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

On the last day of the Maharashtra BJP’s executive meet held at Bandra, Fadnavis said: “Let them (Congress-NCP) form mahagathbandhan or maha-mahagathbandhan. We are not afraid, as the people will vote for development. Rest assured, the electoral strength of the BJP will increase in the coming elections.”

Stating that the BJP and the Shiv Sena shared an excellent relationship, he said: “The decision related to alliance will be positively worked out at an appropriate time. It will bring great results.”

Explaining the poll plank Fadnavis said: “In 15 years of the Congress-NCP rule, there were 25,000 villages reeling under drought. Today, in less than fours years, we have made 16,000 villages drought-free through the Jalyukta Shivar project. In 2019, 25,000 villages will become drought-free.”

He added that the Congress-NCP rule was marred with corruption in the irrigation sector and 300 projects, requiring more than Rs 1 lakh crore, are incomplete for the past three decades.

He said the state has spent Rs 30,000 crore on irrigation and seeking an additional Rs 30,000 crore from the Centre to complete various projects. The irrigation potential created is estimated at 13 lakh hectare. Whereas, the total irrigation area created during the Congress-NCP government since the formation of the state (May 1, 1960) was just 32 lakh hectare.

“The Gram Sadak Yojana undertaken by the rural development ministry has plan for 30,000 km of road. We have completed 19,000 km of road work. The tendering process is on for 11,000 km of road,” Fadnavis said.

“In the agriculture sector, capital investments have been Rs 35000-Rs 40,000 crore. If we look at the entire regime of the past government, it will not match the statistics. Food grain produrement under the BJP government was Rs 8,500 crore in four years. Compare this to Congress-NCP’s total food grain procurement for 15 years, which is not exceeding Rs 450 crore,” he added.

Pointing at criticial issues, from Maratha reservation to minorities, Fadnavis said: “We will silence them (the Opposition) with welfare schemes. The budget for minorities has been enhanced by 4,000 per cent, which is a record. Secondly, Maratha welfare schemes saw the government allocating Rs 940 crore. Had the Congress-NCP introduced even a single welfare scheme for the Marathas, they would have become job givers and not seekers.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App