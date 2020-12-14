Maharashtra: BJP seeks Ordinance stating OBC reservation will remain intact

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

The BJP on Sunday demanded an Ordinance declaring that reservation sanctioned to the Other Backward Class (OBC) category will remain intact and not touched to accommodate quota for the Maratha community.

Speaking at the party’s OBC conclave on Sunday, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, urged party workers to be ready for a fight.

Saying OBCs constituted a sizeable support base for the BJP, Fadnavis said, “Any attempt by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress government to dilute the existing OBC quota will be countered by street agitation.”

“There are apprehensions that a section is demanding accommodation of Maratha reservation within the OBC quota… The state government should bring an ordinance stating OBC quota will remain intact. It will neither be tampered nor touched to accommodate any other community,” he added.

“When the BJP-led government was in power, we sanctioned Maratha reservation under a special clause. They were given reservation under Socially and Educational Backward Class (SEBC). Although Supreme Court has stayed the reservation, it has not struck down the special clause and the category. Therefore, the government should pursue the Maratha reservation case under SEBC,” said Fadnavis.

