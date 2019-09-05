Maharashtra: BJP prepares ground to claim majority seats in 2019 Assembly polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has given consent for the pre-poll alliance with the Shiv Sena, has begun talking about seat-sharing for the 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra. The BJP is likely to pitch for majority seats compared to the Sena for the October Assembly elections. Thus, indicating the formula of 50:50 is not agreeable.

The Sena is pushing for 50:50 seat share, which means out of the 270 seats, they want to contest 135 seats. However, BJP leaders indicated that there was pressure from the organisation to stake higher seat share considering its electoral growth in state in the last five years.

At the end of the preliminary round, both Sena and BJP have agreed to set aside 18 seats for the smaller parties namely the Republican Party of India (A), Rashtriya Samaj Party, Swabhimani Paksha, which means the Sena and BJP will have to decide from the 270 seats. The state BJP president Chandrakant Patil, Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan represented the BJP at the first meeting, while the industries minister Subash Desai and senior party leader Anil Desai were present representing the Shiv Sena.

Water Resources minister Mahajan said, “At this moment surveys show BJP can win 160 seats on its own merit.” However, he refused to discuss the seat-sharing process arguing the formal decision would be taken after considering all aspects. Mungantiwar exuded confidence about both parties resolving the seat sharing formula amicably.

Sources in BJP revealed, “There is no ambiguity about pre-poll alliance with Sena for the Assembly elections. But a section within the BJP believes they should place facts before the Sena. It would be unfair if BJP has to settle down for lesser share than its electoral merit.”

The BJP’s argument for upmanship against Sena has its base in 2014 Assembly Elections results.

A senior BJP functionary told the Indian Express, “In 1989 Shiv Sena and BJP pre-poll alliance was decided by late Bal Thackeray and late Pramod Mahajan. It was decided Shiv Sena would contest 171 seats and BJP 117 seats. The total Assembly seats in Maharashtra 288.”

A senior leader who was part of the discussion said, “The political scenario has changed. The 2014 Assembly polls results showed BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63 seats. The second lead tally showed BJP ahead in 38 seats and Sena 37 seats. Which added to their respective parties brings the BJP to 160 and Sena 100 seats.

“If we calculate the number one and number two position where each party is leading — it shows roles are reversed. The tally comes to BJP 160 seats and Shiv Sena 100 seats.” There are 28 seats where neither Sena nor BJP is number one or number two position. Thus if these are equally divided between the two parties the formula emerges BJP 174 and Shiv Sena 114.

A senior Sena cabinet minister said, “The party president Uddhav Thackeray has given consent for the pre-poll alliance. But the party would ensure the seat-sharing is on equal terms.”

Earlier, addressing a public rally at Solpaur, BJP president Amit Shah had declared, “The Shiv Sena and BJP pre-poll alliance will continue in Assembly polls. And Devendra Fadnavis would get the second term as Chief Minister of Maharashtra.”

In 2014, Sena and BJP parted ways, following differences over seat-sharing. In Lok Sabha elections, both parties agreed for pre-poll alliance on the condition that it would remain intact in Assembly elections.