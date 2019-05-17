Maharashtra: BJP MLA Yerawar among 17 booked in fraud case

Seventeen persons, including Yavatmal BJP MLA Madan Yerawar, were booked by police following a JMFC court direction in connection with a land deal.

“The offences were registered under sections 420, 426, 465, 468 and 471 read with 34 and 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code on Thursday night after we studied the JMFC court order issued on Wednesday. But on Friday, the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court stayed the lower court’s order,” Yavatmal Superintendent of Police Rajkumar told The Indian Express.

The complainant in the case, Ayushi Kiran Deshmukh, had moved the court over a land deal. The land, measuring 16,011 sq ft, was given to one Gunwantrao Kolhe by Yavatmal Municipal Council on lease for 30 years. He constructed eight blocks on it and also rented out some of them. Ayushi’s father Kiran purchased two blocks from Kolhe’s son Chittaranjan in 1999 and 2002.

In the court, Ayushi alleged that Yerawar, along with one Amit Chokhani, produced false documents in connivance with the municipal chief officer and assistant sub-registrar and the land records officer and also removed the name of Kiran Deshmukh from the records. The officers also transferred the ownership of the entire land in their names in 2014 through a registered sale deed.

While Kiran Deshmukh died in 2016, Ayushi and her mother decided to take up the battle against the alleged fraud. Ayushi alleged that she had filed a police complaint following which a probe was ordered by the SP but the case didn’t head anywhere. She also alleged that she was threatened as the accused were “influential persons”.

Yerawar couldn’t be reached for his comment.