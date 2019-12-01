Maharashtra: BJP ex-MP asks Thackeray to probe Samruddhi Corridor project

Former BJP MP Anil Gote has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking an investigation into the Rs 46,000-crore Samruddhi Mahamarg (prosperity corridor). The expressway, considered a pet project of former CM Devendra Fadnavis, is being implemented by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

In his letter, Gote alleged that in a senior official of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) had sold land to the government for the Samruddhi Corridor for a high premium after purchasing these parcels for a pittance in the past.

“It is the right of the people of Maharashtra to know how transparent the functioning of the Devendra Fadnavis-led government really was,” Gote said. Gote had a fall out with the BJP and quit the party last year. He contested the Assembly elections from Dhule in 2019 but lost.

Earlier, Gote levelled charges of corruption against MSRDC managing director Radheshyam Mopalwar in the matter. He had submitted an alleged taped conversation between Mopalwar and another individual, where the former was purportedly heard seeking money.

“It is my appeal to the CM and his Cabinet that an inquiry, headed by a High Court judge, be constituted and its report be submitted within three months before the Assembly. The people of Maharashtra need to know what is the reason that Mopalwar was given a clean chit and was asked to continue in the service of the CM even after his retirement,” Gote said in the letter.

On August 3, 2017, the then CM Fadnavis had asked Mopalwar to proceed on leave while constituting the inquiry panel to probe the graft allegations. On November 30 that year, the panel’s reports gave the bureaucrat a clean chit, clearing the decks for him to resume work. In December 2017, Mopalwar had resumed his position at MSRDC.