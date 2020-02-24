Maharashtra: BJP draws up strategy to corner ruling coalition

Describing the three-party government as “sthagiti sarkar”, Fadnavis expressed serious concerns over the series of decisions taken by the Uddhav government to stop projects. (File photo) Describing the three-party government as “sthagiti sarkar”, Fadnavis expressed serious concerns over the series of decisions taken by the Uddhav government to stop projects. (File photo)

The Budget Session, commencing from Monday, will test the unity of the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, as the BJP draws up a strategy to corner the coalition partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on their ideological differences.

While praising Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) and agreeing to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) taking over the probe in the Elgaar Parishad case, Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said, “The BJP has decided to boycott the customary tea party of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on the eve of the Budget Session.”

“The purpose of the tea party is to ensure better coordination between the ruling and opposition parties on important issues during the session. But unfortunately, today we see sharp differences between the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena,” he said.

Fadnavis urged Uddhav to bring a resolution in the state Assembly and Council to commemorate the death anniversary of Veer Savarkar on February 26. Another demand by the Opposition is banning of Congress in-house magazine Shidori for publishing a controversial article on Savarkar.

Describing the three-party government as “sthagiti sarkar”, Fadnavis expressed serious concerns over the series of decisions taken by the Uddhav government to stop projects.

Fadnavis meets protesters

Fadnavis on Sunday met members of Sakal Maratha Morcha, who are protesting for the last 27 days demanding government jobs, and assured that he would raise their issue in the Assembly in the Budget Session.

