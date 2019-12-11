Maharashtra: BJP demands longer Winter Session

Maharashtra Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis arrives for the Business Adivsory Committee meeting at State Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (PTI Photo: Shashank Parade) Maharashtra Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis arrives for the Business Adivsory Committee meeting at State Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (PTI Photo: Shashank Parade)

The BJP Tuesday demanded that the Winter Session of the state legislative assembly in Nagpur should be at least for two weeks. It also questioned the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s failure to allocate portfolios and have a full-fledged Cabinet even after 10 days of government formation.

At the Business Advisory Committee meeting held in Vidhan Bhawan Tuesday, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis demanded that the Winter Sess-ion should be for two weeks to enable them to take up public issues.

The Winter Session is to commence from December 16. It will conclude on December 21.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Fadnavis said, “Even after 10 days of government formation, there is no allocation of portfolios in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. It shows their non-seriousness. How will they answer the questions raised by the Opposition on the floor of the House during the session.”

The government has said there will be no Question Hour.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with six ministers took the oath of office on December 28 at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. But the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena has not been able to reconcile their internal differences related to portfolios.

A senior NCP leader said, “Since the Winter Session is of one week, Thackeray along with the six ministers will tackle debates on agriculture and other issues. The government is not expected to push heavy agenda in such a short period. The full-fledged Cabinet will take some time.” A Congress minister said, “Every party has to address power equations and power tussle within.”

Devendra Fadnavis slams Sena on CAB

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday accused the Shiv Sena of double standards on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. “We hope Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be able to take a categorical stand on CAB and not buckle under pressure from Congress-NCP,” he said.

At the Vidhan Bhavan, Fadnavis said, “The Shiv Sena voted in favour of CAB in the Lok Sabha. Less than 24 hours later, Thackeray appears to be raising some questions when the Bill is to be adopted in the Rajya Sabha”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App