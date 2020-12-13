Maharashtra: BJP convenes 3-day meet to draw up strategy for gram panchayat, BMC polls

What makes the battle for the BMC crucial is BJP will be fighting its estranged ally Shiv Sena. (Reperesentational)

-Maharashtra BJP has convened a three-day marathon meeting on December 18 to 20 to discuss and evolve strategy for the gram panchayat and BMC elections. BJP president J P Nadda will chair the meet.

“The three-day meet in Maharashtra is significant as the party will draw up an elaborate plan for the forthcoming polls,” a highly placed source told The Indian Express.

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis is likely to play a crucial role in leading the organisation in the civic polls along with others which will include party’s Mumbai chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Atul Bhatkhalkar and Ashish Shelar among others.

Buoyed by the victory in the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP central leadership has decided to put in all efforts for the BMC polls.

The BMC is the richest civic body of the country with a budget of Rs 37,000 crore.

“It’s going to be a fight to the finish in BMC 2022. The party will contest alone. And BJP will leave no stone unturned in the polls,” Fadnavis said.

What makes the battle for the BMC crucial is BJP will be fighting its estranged ally Shiv Sena.

High on BJP’s agenda during the meet will also be the gram panchayat elections. Earlier this week, the state election commission announced elections to 14,234 gram panchayats in 34 districts.

The elections will take place in the following divisions: Konkan (798), Nashik (2,476), Pune (2,870), Aurangabad (4,134), Amravati (2,448) and Nagpur (1,508).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd