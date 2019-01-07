Maharashtra BJP chief ‘guesses’ notification dates for Lok Sabha elections, courts row

THE OPPOSITION in Maharashtra on Sunday slammed the BJP after a controversy erupted over Maharashtra BJP president Raosaheb Danve’s remarks regarding the dates when the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls are likely to kick in.

While interacting with party workers in north Maharashtra’s Dhule on Saturday evening, Danve reportedly mentioned that the notification for the Lok Sabha election will come out on March 2 or March 3. He urged the party workers to gear up for the polls.

Objecting to this, state NCP president Jayant Patil said: “It is astonishing that a state president of the ruling party comes to know well in advance when the notification for the Lok Sabha polls will come out. This only shows who has sway over the Election Commission.”

The Congress, on the other hand, said that the Election Commission of India had become the “Election Commission of the BJP” and Danve had become its “election commissioner”.

With BJP national president Amit Shah in Latur on Sunday, Danve, who was accompanying him, remained unavailable for comment. But senior state BJP leaders said that Danve’s remarks were being taken out of context. “He (Danve) was interacting with party workers. The dates he discussed were his guess on when the notification will be issued,” said a leader.

Last March, BJP information technology cell’s Amit Malviya had courted controversy after tweeting about dates for the Assembly polls in Karnataka before the EC had officially declared the same.