Maharashtra: BEST to resume bus services from June 8

Starting June 8, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking will resume bus services for all passengers across the city. The move seeks to bolster the public transportation in Mumbai after the state government, under ‘Mission Begin Again’ guidelines, eased lockdown norms allowing privates offices to open up with 10 per cent of staff strength.

The BEST had suspended bus services after the nationwide lockdown was announced in March. Only dedicated services for essential workers, including those working at government and municipal offices, and hospital staff, were continued.

Patients seeking to reach hospitals and other essential workers, like vegetable vendors, were also allowed to take the buses on providing special passes issued by the civic offices.

At least 70 BEST buses were also converted to ambulances to transfer the Covid-19 patients.

On Friday, the BEST undertaking put up instructions across its depots informing its staff to allow all passengers to board buses and ensure glitch-free travel.

According to sources, two persons are likely to be allowed on each seat along with five standees. A detailed plan on the routes, number of buses and rules of social distancing are likely to be issued in the next two days.

“Following the government guidelines, all passengers will be allowed in the buses from June 8. The exact number of buses and routes is being worked out,” public relation officer (PRO) for BEST, Manoj Varade said.

