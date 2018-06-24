Maharashtra bank manager ‘seeks sexual favours’ from farmer’s wife, booked

Follow Us:
Saturday, June 23, 2018
The police booked Rajesh Hiwase, the manager of Datala branch of Central Bank of India and a resident of Wardha, on the basis of the farmer couple’s complaint. The office staff, Manoj Chavan, a peon, was arrested from Daryapur town in Amravati district on Saturday.

BULDHANA Police is searching for a bank manager and has arrested a bank staffer after a farmer and his wife complained that the former had sought sexual favours to sanction crop loan.

“Hiwase was heard seeking favours from the woman on phone. The couple claimed they had recorded the conversation on June 18. So, we have booked Hiwase under several relevant sections, including Prevention of Atrocities (SC/ST) Act, and are looking for him,” Malkapur tehsil DySP Girish Bobde said.

“The bank authorities have informed us that they have suspended both the employees on the basis of the FIR,” Bobde said.

