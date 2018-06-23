Maharashtra: Bank manager seeks sexual favour from farmer’s wife in exchange of crop loan; booked

The incident happened in Datala branch of Central Bank of India. (File) The incident happened in Datala branch of Central Bank of India. (File)

A bank manager and his peon from Maharashtra’s Buldana district have been booked for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a farmer’s wife seeking crop loan. Both the accused are absconding. The Buldana police is on the search for them. Rajesh Hiwase, the bank manager of the Datala branch of Central Bank of India, sought the woman’s contact details for processing loan after which he called her up and allegedly used obscene language and demanded sexual favours. “Hiwase was heard seeking favours from the lady on phone. The couple has claimed that they had recorded the conversation on June, 18. ,” Deputy Superintendent of Police, Malkapur tahsill, Girish Bobde told The Indian Express.

Later the peon was sent to the farmer’s house to convey a message from the manager, asking her to comply. “Chavan, the peon had allegedly come to the farmer’s residence with a message from the manager that the lady should call him on his phone,” said Bobde.

A complaint has been registered against the manager and the peon under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and also sections of the Prevention of Atrocities Act, the DSP said. The DSP further said, “We will also verify on Monday the papers regarding the farmers loan application when the bank opens. We will also send the voice recording for forensic test.”

