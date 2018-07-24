Maharashtra Bandh LIVE Updates: Maratha outfits demand apology from Devendra Fadnavis

A group of Marathas from Gangapur taluka had warned the local administration they would take ‘Jal Samadhi’ (drowning) at 3 pm in the river to protest on Monday. (File) A group of Marathas from Gangapur taluka had warned the local administration they would take ‘Jal Samadhi’ (drowning) at 3 pm in the river to protest on Monday. (File)

Maharashtra Bandh Live Update: Maratha outfits have called for a state-wide bandh in Maharashtra today after a 27-year-old protester allegedly jumped to his death into Godavari river in Aurangabad district. A pro-reservation Maratha leader said they have called the bandh across the state and would continue their agitation until Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis apologised to the community.

The deceased was identified as Kalasaheb Shinde who was a part of the Maratha Kranti Morcha. On Monday, the morcha demanded an apology from Fadnavis for alleging that some members from the community were planning violence at Pandharpur town in Solapur district, where the chief minister was earlier scheduled to perform puja at a temple on ‘Ashadhi Ekadashi’.

The youth’s death has triggered fresh protests in several parts of the state, with opposition trying to put the responsibility of this incident on the BJP government.