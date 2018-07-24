Maharashtra Bandh LIVE Updates: Maratha outfits demand apology from Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Bandh Live Update: Maratha outfits have called for a state-wide bandh in Maharashtra today after a 27-year-old protester allegedly jumped to his death into Godavari river in Aurangabad district. A pro-reservation Maratha leader said they have called the bandh across the state and would continue their agitation until Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis apologised to the community.
The deceased was identified as Kalasaheb Shinde who was a part of the Maratha Kranti Morcha. On Monday, the morcha demanded an apology from Fadnavis for alleging that some members from the community were planning violence at Pandharpur town in Solapur district, where the chief minister was earlier scheduled to perform puja at a temple on ‘Ashadhi Ekadashi’.
The youth’s death has triggered fresh protests in several parts of the state, with opposition trying to put the responsibility of this incident on the BJP government.
Sakal Maratha Kranti Thok Morcha brought out an agitation of the Maratha community in the state demanding reservation in jobs and educational institutions. The agitation turned serious after 27-year-old Kakasaheb Dattatraya Shinde, who worked as a driver for a local Shiv Sena leader committed suicide on Monday.
“As the deceased youth is from Aurangabad, there will be complete bandh in Aurangabad on Tuesday. In the rest of the state, we will observe a bandh on Wednesday,” said Virendra Pawar, convener of Maratha Kranti Morcha.
