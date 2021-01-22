Maharashtra: Avian flu in poultry birds of 16 districts

Since January 8, 13,792 birds have died in the state. (Representational)

The National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, a nodal body for testing cases of bird flu, on Thursday confirmed that poultry birds (chicken) in 16 districts of Maharashtra have died due to Avian Influenza.

Bird flu has been found in poultry birds of Parbahni, Latur, Nanded, Pune, Solapur, Yavatmal, Ahmednagar, Beed, Raigad, Thane, Gondia, Ahmednagar, Hingoli, Satara, Nagpur and Gadhchiroli.

The laboratory informed the state animal husbandry department that the poultry birds died owing to H5N1 virus — a highly pathogenic avian influenza that causes severe respiratory diseases in birds – in all the 16 districts. A sample of a dead duck from Wardha has also tested positive for bird flu but with H5N8 strain.

According to the containment plan, prepared by the Union government, the local administration will cull poultry birds within 1-km radius of the particular farm where birds have died due to Avian Influenza. A surveillance zone, within a periphery of 10 km, will be created with no birds to be sold or purchased in this area.

As a precaution, the particular village where the affected poultry farm is situated, will be declared a prohibited area, preventing entry and exit of anyone, including local villagers. A medical team must be set up to examine residents. Of the 30 places where culling of poultry birds has been ordered, destruction of poultry, eggs, feed and excreta has been completed in 22 areas. As of Thursday, 38,658 bids, 35,146 eggs and 52,684 kg poultry feed have been destroyed.

On Wednesday, 1,040 birds were found dead across the state. Of them, 932 were poultry birds. Among the total number of dead poultry birds, the highest toll was recorded in Yavatmal (390) on Wednesday, followed by Jalgaon (144), Palghar (69), Nanded (60), Beed (52) Nagpur (44), Amravati (39), Solapur (35), Jalna (34), Raigad (25), Nashik (17), Osmanabad (10), Pune and Ahemdnagar (6) and Parbhani (1).

Since January 8, 13,792 birds have died in the state.