Maharashtra ATS arrests two more men in crude bomb plot

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested two more men from Jalgaon district on Saturday in connection with its ongoing investigation into the alleged plot by members of the right-wing Hindu organisation Sanatan Sanstha to carry out bomb blasts in major cities.

The police held two men, aged 29 and 32, both of whom are residents of Sakli village in Jalgaon. The men were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention), Act, the Explosives Act and the Explosive Substances Act. They will be produced in court on Sunday, the police said.

These are the seventh and eighth arrests made in the case. In August, the police had arrested six men, including Sanatan Sanstha member Vaibhav Raut. The men are accused of assembling a large quantity of explosives in their homes and plotting to carry out explosions at several locations in Maharashtra.

