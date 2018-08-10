Maharashtra ATS arrests two after raid on Sanatan Sanstha sympathiser’s home

An ATS team raided the home of Vaibhav Raut in the wee hours of Friday. An ATS team raided the home of Vaibhav Raut in the wee hours of Friday.

In multiple raids across Maharashtra, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Friday took two more people into custody after at least eight country-made bombs along with other explosives and literature were seized from the residence of Vaibhav Raut, a Sanatan Sanstha sympathiser earlier today. While Raut is already in police custody for questioning, two persons were arrested from Pune and Palghar. Raids are currently underway in Pune and Aurangabad.

Under the supervision of a senior IPS-rank officer, an ATS team raided the home of Vaibhav Raut in the wee hours of Friday and searches continued till early morning. Raut is likely to be placed under arrest and produced before a local court, sources told The Indian Express. Also Read: Sanatan Sanstha sympathiser’s Palghar home raided, explosives recovered

The explosives have been handed over to the Mumbai Forensic Science Laboratory to ascertain its nature. “We want to know source of these explosives and how Raut intended to use them and therefore his custodial interrogation is necessary,” said an official requesting anonymity.

While the right-wing terror outfit denied Raut being an active member, Sanatan Sanstha advocate Sanjeev Punelikar told the press that Raut was acquainted to its member. “Raut had been externed by the Palghar police in connection with a beef ban case. While he is a hindutva worker, he isn’t our member. However I doubt the ATS claim of he hoarding explosives,” he said. Punelikar added that the outfit will provide Raut legal aid.

