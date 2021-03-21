Maharashtra ATS arrests two in connection with Mansukh Hiran murder case

Mansukh Hiren’s body was found in a creek near Mumbra, after which an accidental death report was filed at Mumbra police station in Thane. (File photo)

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Sunday arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in Mansukh Hiran murder case, the owner of the vehicle found outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani with gelatin sticks and a threat letter.

The two accused have been identified as Vinayak Shinde and Naresh Dhare.

Shinde is a convicted constable in Lakhan Bhaiyya case while Dhare is a bookie.

The Maharashtra ATS had registered a case of murder, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence against an unknown person in connection with Hiren’s death. Now, the case has been handed over to the NIA.

The NIA is also investigating the Antilia bomb scare case and role of Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze.

Hiren’s body was found in a creek near Mumbra, after which an accidental death report was filed at Mumbra police station in Thane. Hiren’s wife has accused Waze of involvement in her husband’s suspicious death.