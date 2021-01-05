Maharashtra ATS and Himachal Police to jointly probe seizure of 34 kg charas

Subsequent interrogation of the two suspects had revealed that out of the 34 kg of hashish they were trafficking, 22 kg was to be distributed in Mumbai, 5 kg each in Bengaluru and Goa and 2 kg in Pune. (File)

The MAHARASHTRA Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has taken over the probe into the seizure of 34 kg of charas by Government Railway Police from two men in Himachal Pradesh. The state ATS will probe the case jointly with the Himachal Pradesh Police considering its multi-state connections, said officials.

In the third week of December last year, the Pune Unit of the Government Railway Police (GRP) had arrested two persons from Himachal Pradesh and seized from them 34 kg of charas worth over Rs 1 crore, which was slated to be sold in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa and Pune. The GRP had arrested the men, identified as Lalitkumar Dayanand Sharma (49), a businessman and Kaulsingh Rupsingh (40), a driver, both residents of Kullu.

Subsequent interrogation of the two suspects had revealed that out of the 34 kg of hashish they were trafficking, 22 kg was to be distributed in Mumbai, 5 kg each in Bengaluru and Goa and 2 kg in Pune.

A senior official from the Maharashtra ATS said, “The primary probe into the case has brought to light a possible drug smuggling racket operating between Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra. Considering the multi-state links of the case, the director general of police of Maharashtra has transferred the case to the ATS. Joint probe will be conducted by state ATS and Himachal Pradesh Police to reach and unearth the supply and distribution chains of the contraband drugs.”

A team led by Rajkumar Shinde, superintendent of police with the ATS, had recently visited Himachal Pradesh, the official added.