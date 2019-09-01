Maharashtra Assembly polls: Sena leaders, workers demand Aaditya to contest from Worli seat

Shiv Sena leader and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray might contest from the Worli Assembly constituency in Mumbai in the upcoming assembly polls, if the demand made by local leaders and activists at a party workers’ meeting on Friday evening is an indication.

According to Sena leaders, a party workers meeting was organised at Adarsh Nagar in Worli as part of preparedness for the assembly polls. Sena leaders, including Anil Parab, party group leader in the Legislative Council, Sunil Shinde, legislator from Woril, Sachin Ahir, former NCP Mumbai chief who recently joined Sena, among others were present.

A Sena leader said many party workers and leaders, including Shinde and Ahir, demanded that Aaditya should contest from the Worli constituency.

Referring to the demand, Parab, while addressing the gathering, said, “I will convey your demand to the Shiv Sena chief. If he agrees to it, then we will have to work in such a way that the all opposition candidates’ deposits are forfeited. If he is contesting from the Worli, it means he can be Sena’s chief minister.”

Sena sources said Worli is one of the safest seats of the party. Sena activists have been asked to start working for the assembly polls, said another leader. Last month, Sachin Ahir, who was the NCP Mumbai president and the likely opposition candidate from Worli, joined the Sena folds, making it a safer seat for the party.

Parab, however, clarified that he didn’t announced Aaditya’s candidature. “I merely assured party workers that all of us will have to meet and request the party chief to field Aaditya from Worli. If he agrees, then we will ensure the grand victory for Aaditya. The party chief will take a call on whether to field him or not,” he added.

In May, Aaditya’s cousin and Yuva Sena secretary Varun Sardesai had shared a social media post urging Aaditya to contest the assembly polls. Subsequently, Sena leaders and workers have been demanding the same. During the ongoing Jan Ashirwad Yatra, many leaders have been asking him to contest from their constituencies, said a Sena leader.